PayPal declines to extend services to Pakistan

Pakistan government officials on Friday said that as of now PayPal, an American company which operates a worldwide online payment system that supports online money transfers, has refused to extend its services to Pakistan.

Last month, an Information Technology Ministry of Pakistan delegation tried to convince the company to introduce its services in the country, Pakistani media reported.

The PayPal officials told the delegation that as of now Pakistan is not part of their programme for at least three years because there are no business possibilities in the country.