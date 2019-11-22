Salman Khan to get a ‘special birthday gift’ from his sister: See Pics

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma is expecting a second child with Ayush Sharma. The latest buzz suggests that Arpita has decided to deliver her second Baby through C-section on December 27, which also happens to be Salman’s birthday!

December is a month of celebrations for Salman Khan as he will not only be celebrating his birthday but also his most anticipated film ‘Dabangg 3’ will be releasing on December 20. Now this news of becoming an uncle again and that too on his birthday adds to the overall celebration for him. Indeed a special month!

Arpita Khan tied knot with Ayush Sharma in 2014. The couple welcomed their first kid named ‘Akhil’ in March 2016.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4ALOYcHisx/