Tata set to launch ‘Altroz’ premium hatchback in India : Watch Teaser

Tata Motors has now confirmed that its first-ever premium hatchback, the Altroz, will launch in January 2020. The Baleno and Elite i20 rival will be unveiled in the first week of December 2019 and we expect the pre-launch bookings to begin from the same month.

Tata Motors has gone ahead to tease the highly awaited Altroz ahead of its official debut in India. As a reminder, Altroz made its global premiere at 89th Geneva International Motor Show earlier this year. Moreover, Altroz has been spied many times while doing rounds on the Indian roads.

Tata Altroz premium car will come with a dual-tone roof, sporty grille, dual headlight, piano black ORVMs, rear door handle on the C-pillar and much more. On the inside, the Altroz could be offered with dual-tones interiors complementing the spacious cabin.

Feature-wise, the car is likely to be equipped with a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel, 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, TFT cluster display with a new interface. Other features include ambient lighting, automatic climate control and front armrest.