UAE police issues new warning for residents

The Abu Dhabi police has issued new warning for residents. The Abu Dhabi police has urged to all residents to celebrate the UAE National Day responsibility.

The Abu Dhabi Police have issued guidelines on celebrations, especially about decorating vehicles. The guidelines were issued on the microblogging website Twitter.

The police has informed that drivers are allowed to decorate their vehicles from November 25, until December 6.

Authorities will monitor all roads and streets in Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain to detect any traffic violations. Reckless driving that endangers people or other drivers is punishable by Dh2000 fine, 12 black points and vehicle impoundment.

Guidelines for decorating vehicles during the UAE National Day

1. Never use spray from the vehicle

2. Never place anything on the vehicle that could affect or prevent visibility (such as flagpole)

3. Do not change the colour of the vehicle or cover the plate number, or the windshield

4. Never allow more passengers than allowed and never get out of the windows or the sunroof

5. Don’t get off the vehicle on the main roads or leaving the car switched on

6. Do not cross the road from non-pedestrians crossing area

7. Refrain from writing offensive words or sentences

8. Never drive a loud vehicle

9. Follow police instructions

10. Do not carry passengers in the non-seating area such as pick-up vehicles

11. Keep the city clean. Never throw trash on streets

12. Do not stop on roads or streets and beware of affecting traffic movement

13. Riding horses or camels on the main road is prohibited