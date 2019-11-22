Women calls room service for coffee, and see who delivered coffee: Video

What will you do when you ask for a coffee and a robot delivers you it. Anna Fifield, , a journalist working with ‘The Washington Post’ was surprised to see this. The incident took place in Shanghai in China.

Anna was i staying at a hotel in Shanghai when she found out that a robot had come to deliver coffee pods to her room. Anna Fifield shared a video of the robot on Twitter.

“I called for more coffee pods in my Shanghai hotel room and this is how they came to me,” Fifield wrote while sharing the video.

A user on the website asked her how the robot knocked the door to inform of his arrival, to which Fifield replied that she received a call from the robot saying that it was standing outside her door.

The video has gathered over one million views . Additionally, it has also amassed about 28,000 likes and close to 6,000 retweets.