11 people lost their lives, 9 injured in collision between two mini buses

At Least 11 people lost their lives and 9 other people were injured in a collision between two mini buses in Rajasthan. The shocking accident took place in Rajasthan’s nagaur district on Saturday early morning.

The accident occurred at around 3 am. The buses were carrying passengers from Maharashtra’s Latur and Sholapur to Hisar in Haryana.

When one of the bus crossed Hanumangarh mega Highway, the driver saw a bull on the road and in the attempt to save the animal the drive lost the control of the vehicle and collided with a tree. The other driver after seeing this accident lost the control of the bus and collided with the bus.