11 people lost their lives, 9 injured in collision between two mini buses

At Least 11 people lost their lives and 9 other people were injured in a collision between two mini buses in Rajasthan. The shocking accident took place in Rajasthan’s nagaur district on Saturday early morning.
The accident occurred at around 3 am. The buses were carrying passengers from Maharashtra’s Latur and Sholapur to Hisar in Haryana.
When one of the bus crossed Hanumangarh mega Highway, the driver saw a bull on the road and in the attempt to save the animal the drive lost the control of the vehicle and collided with a tree. The other driver after seeing this accident lost the control of the bus and collided with the bus.
Rajasthan: 11 people died after the two mini buses they were travelling in lost balance and met with an accident in Kuchaman City of Nagaur, at around 3 am, today. Injured have been admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/Avapl5U7y6
— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
Post Your Comments