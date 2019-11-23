DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

4 policemen killed in Maoist attack: Search operation underway

Nov 23, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Less than a minute

The security forces are conducting a massive search operation in Latehar district in Jharkhand. The security forces are conducting raid after four police personnel were killed in attack of banned militant organization CPI-Maoist.

 

Top police officers had reached the spot were attack has occurred and is leading the search operation. Additional security forces were deployed for the search operation.

The Maoists attacked a PCR van carrying a police party on Friday. An ASI named Sakra Urnav and three home guards- Dinesh Kumar, Sikander Singh and Yamuna Ram were killed in the attack. The Maoists looted tghe weapons of the police team also.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close