4 policemen killed in Maoist attack: Search operation underway

The security forces are conducting a massive search operation in Latehar district in Jharkhand. The security forces are conducting raid after four police personnel were killed in attack of banned militant organization CPI-Maoist.

#UPDATE Jharkhand: One more security personnel succumbs to injuries sustained in Naxal attack in Latehar district, taking the death toll to four. https://t.co/g2GJGp11fN — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019

Top police officers had reached the spot were attack has occurred and is leading the search operation. Additional security forces were deployed for the search operation.

The Maoists attacked a PCR van carrying a police party on Friday. An ASI named Sakra Urnav and three home guards- Dinesh Kumar, Sikander Singh and Yamuna Ram were killed in the attack. The Maoists looted tghe weapons of the police team also.