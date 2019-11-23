Amala Paul’s thriller movie ‘Adho Andha Paravai Pola’ gets release date

Filmmakers of ‘Adho Andha Paravai Pola’ had recently released the teaser of the film which received a positive response from the audience and now Amala Paul has revealed the worldwide release date for the film. Check out this tweet by the actress.

Adho Andha Paravai Pola was announced two years ago, in March 2017. The first look of the film came out last year on International Women’s Day where Amala Paul was announced to play the lead role character. Adho Andha Paravai Pola is a fast-paced action drama whose story revolves around a woman (Amala Paul) who gets caught in a jungle and how she manages to make an escape. The film had been in the making for some time and has finally completed its shooting over a month ago.