Amazon sues US govt for choosing Microsoft cloud deal

Amazon Inc had filed sealed law suit on Friday challenging the Defense Department’s choice of rival Microsoft Corp. for a Pentagon cloud-computing contract worth as much as $10 billion.

The move is viewed as Amazon’s most aggressive step to defend its competitive edge in the lucrative and cutthroat world of federal government contracts.In a statement Amazon revealed the suit was submitted in a sealed cover as it encloses many sensitive trade secrets,AWS’s proprietary information the disclosure of which could cause ‘competitive harm’.