Ayushmann Khuranna’s Bala smashed in to 100 crore club

Ayushmann Khuranna has become Bollywood’s new hit machine with the grand success of all recent films.

His latest venture ‘Bala’, which is a simple story with hilarious narration of sufferings a youth endures of premature baldness had won the hearts of audiences. Box-office indexes mark the 3 week collection of ‘Bala’ in 100.15 Crore.Bala is Ayushmann’s third 100 crore club movie with Dream Girl and ‘Bathai Ho’, the other two grosser.

Ayushmann Khuranna ,Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar star in this comedy drama based on simple real life situations.