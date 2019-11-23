Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea file review petitions in SC

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Friday for review of its earlier judgement ordering telecom companies to pay over Rs. 92,000 crores to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in penalties.

DoT had previously claimed that the telecom companies had under-reported their revenues. As the levies are calculated based on the company’s adjusted gross revenues (AGR), DoT had alleged that the telecom companies’ AGR included income from dividends and revenue from the sale of handsets bundled with services. This is something that the companies refute.

The SC had ordered the companies to make the payments within three months of the judgement, while the DoT issued demand letters recently.