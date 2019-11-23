DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Big twist in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis took oath as CM: Video

Nov 23, 2019, 08:52 am IST
Less than a minute

In giving a big shock treatment to Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena Devendra Fadnavis of BJP has took oath as the Chief minister of Maharashtra. The former Chief Minister Devendra has gained the support of Ajith Pawar faction of NCP. Ajith pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief minister.

Prime Minister NArendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Devendra Fadnavis.

“I would like to express my gratitude to NCP’s Ajit Pawar ji, he took this decision to give a stable government to Maharashtra & come together with BJP. Some other leaders also came with us and we staked claim to form government”, said Devendra Fadnavis  to the media.

