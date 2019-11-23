Celina Jaitley,Miss India 2001 who’s lucky stars did’nt shine in Bollywood

The 2001 Miss India Celina Jaitley celebrates her 38 th birthday on November 24.

Despite being a stunning model donning the beauty crown, Celina’s prospects on Bollywood were dim.She made up to the finals of 2001 Miss Universe pageant. Celina made her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Jansheen’.

Celina on the other side of limelight had always been a ground to earth woman who loves cooking and making home.In a recent interview she opened up that her film career crash was mainly due to the mental distress she suffered because of a love loss when she was only 16.After this she became a LGBT activist and worked as goodwill ambassador for UN for LGBT rights.

Celina is now married to businessman Peter Hague.They married in 2011,after they first met in Dubai during the inauguration ceremony of a fashion brand store.She gave birth to four children in two twin deliveries.Celina Jetley will soon return to silver screen in a Tribute to Rituparna Ghosh ‘Seasons Greetings’ together with veteran Lilit Dubey and Azhar Khan.