Dubai residents will be fined Dh.400 for doing this, warns Dubai police

The Dubai Police has issued a warning for the pedestrians. In the warning that is issued on the official Twitter handle of Dubai police urged the residents to follow the traffic law.

The Dubai police asked people not to cross roads in undesignated areas as it leads to accidents. The fine for this offence has been also announced.

The fine for crossing roads from undesignated areas is Dh400. Pedestrians not complying with traffic lights while crossing roads also attracts a fine of Dh400.

The police has urged to cross the street using pedestrian bridges, underpasses or dedicated zebra crossings. Otherwise it will lead to accidents and endanger the life the police explained.