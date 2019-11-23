Film based on Michael Jackson’s life in works

A biopic on Michael Jackson is on work. Very soon a film will be made on the life of the ‘pop king’ Michael Jackson. This was revealed by a Hollywood film producer.

Graham King, the producer of , ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ has informed this. Graham King already struck a deal with the pop star’s estate to obtain the rights for his life and music to create a film on both. He has also welcomed screenwriter John Logan for the upcoming project.

A official from his production company has confirmed the news. But they did not comment on if the script by Logan will include Jackson’s accusers or not.

Dubbed as the ‘King of Pop’, Jackson passed away ten years ago in 2009.

Meanwhile, ‘MJ’, the musical based on his life and career is set to open at Neil Simon theatre next year with preview performances starting July 6, before the official debut scheduled for August 13.