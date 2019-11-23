Govt announces Rs 3,795 crore financial package for farmers

Gujarat government on Saturday announced a financial package of Rs 3795 crore for the farmers whose crop was damaged in unseasonal rains during the 36-day period in the months of October and November.

The aid will cover 56.35 lakh farmers whose crops were affected between the October 15 and November 20 period.

“The state government has decided to give a massive package of Rs 3795 crores to farmers whose crops were hit by excess rains. The package will cover almost all the 56.36 lakh farmers whose crops suffered damage due to rains after the (south-west) monsoon (retreated),” Gujarat deputy Chief minister told reporters.