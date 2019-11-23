Know the ‘best 10’ government transport corporations in India

Public transport plays one of the most vital role in India. India’s public transport system serves as the most cheapest mode of transport. It is used by millions everyday.

Public transport remains the primary mode of transport for most Indian citizens, and it is among the most heavily used in the world. Most state governments operate bus services through a State Road Transport Corporation.

Here is the list top 10 Government Transport Corporations in India :

1. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC)

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is a public sector passenger road transport corporation based in Uttar Pradesh. It operates both intrastate and interstate bus service. The Headquarter of the corporation is at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh; India.

2. Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC)

GSRTC was established on 1 May 1960 with formation of Gujarat state. GSRTC operates daily 28 lakh kilometre with 40000 trips and catering daily 24 lakh passengers. GSRTC provides online and mobile phone ticket booking facility.It also provides wifi internet service in Volvo buses for free.

3. Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)

It is one of the largest CNG-powered bus service operator in the world. The Delhi Transport Corporation was incorporated in May 1948 by the Indian government for local bus services when they found out the incumbent service provider Gwalior and Northern India Transport Company Ltd. was inadequate in serving the purpose.

4. Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC)

HRTC provides bus services to towns and cities within Himachal Pradesh and nearby states of Uttrakhand, Punjab, Haryana,Uttar pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. HRTC is one of the first RTC’s in India to offer a facility for online booking of tickets for all types of buses.

5. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)

TSRTC was formed in 2014 by splitting the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Many Indian towns in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are also linked with the services of TSRTC. It serves about 89.4 lakh passengers every day, having three zones and Services operating through 96 depots.

6. Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC)

APSRTC headquarters are located at NTR Administrative Block of RTC House in Pandit Nehru bus station of Vijayawada. Earlier, it was a part of Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department.

7. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC)

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation abbreviated as (MSRTC, or simply ST), has 18000+ buses which ferry 7 million passengers daily. It serves routes to towns and cities within Maharashtra and adjoining states. Apart from locations within the state of Maharashtra, the MSRTC service also covers destinations in neighboring states .

8. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)

It operates Town and Mofussil buses with a combined fleet buses along with its subsidiaries MTC and SETC. TNSTC caters to all the districts within Tamil Nadu and also operates services to neighboring states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and union territory of Puduchery.

9. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is one of the oldest state run public bus transport services in India. The corporation is divided into three separate independent zones: South Zone, Central Zone and North Zone, with headquarters at capital city of Kerala Thiruvananthapuram. The corporation has a fleet of buses consisting Volvo, Scania, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and minibuses.The vehicles owned by KSRTC is registered under a dedicated RTO at Thiruvananthapuram with a registration series KL-15.

10. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has the largest fleet of Volvo buses among state owned transport companies in India. It is wholly owned by the Government of Karnataka. Corporation services covers 92% villages in Karnataka. At present, KSRTC operates TATA, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors are More, Also Volvo, Mercedes Benz, Scania buses under the A/C (Airavat) services (Airavat means the mythical white elephant in Kannada).