Maharashtra Twist : Ajit Pawar removed as NCP legislature group leader

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today removed Ajit Pawar as its legislature party leader after he joined hands with the BJP to form the government and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state early on Saturday morning.

“The decision to sack Ajit Pawar was taken at the meeting of the party’s MLAs here,” party sources said. NCP chief Sharad Pawar was present at the meeting in Mumbai where Jayant Patil was appointed in Ajit Pawar’s place, who has also being asked to resign as deputy chief minister. “Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil have been authorised to take a final decision on Ajit Pawar’s future in the party,” said an NCP statement.