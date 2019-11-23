Maharashtra Twist : Shiv Sena files writ petition in SC against Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) filed in a petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday, alleging that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s invite to BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to form the government and the oath-taking ceremony was illegal.

The three parties have approached the Supreme Court against “arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions” of the Maharashtra Governor. The parties are now waiting for a response from the registrar if the petition could be heard.