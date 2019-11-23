Latest NewsCinema

Sunny Leone sets the internet on fire with her stunning Dubai vacation pictures : See Pics

Nov 23, 2019, 09:56 pm IST
Sunny leone has come a long way and has created a niche for herself. The ‘Ragini MMS’ actress who is vacationing in Dubai recently posted some stunning photos to her Instagram diaries.

Sunny looked glamorous as ever in black monokini as she posed with some stunning plus-size bikini clad women. Sunny Leone is also all set to return to Ragini MMS franchise. The actress has collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for a song Hello Ji, which will feature in ALT Balaji and Zee 5’s upcoming web series Ragini MMS Returns Season 2.


 

