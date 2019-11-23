Thackeray to rule Maharashtra: Official announcement of new government on today afternoon

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will become the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. An official announcement on the new government formation will made on today afternoon.

“Detailed discussion has taken place. The drafting process is going on. As far as CM post is concerned, there is no difference of opinion about that. Everybody has agreed that the government should be formed under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. Discussion on the rest of the programmes is going on. We will take a detailed press conference tomorrow and inform everyone,” Sharad Pawar said.

.”The issue of leadership is not pending. There is consensus on Uddhav Thackeray leading the new government,” Pawar adeed.