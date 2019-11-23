These are the ‘most googled’ Indian celebrities of 2019

The search engine giant ‘Google’ has released the list of most ‘googled’ Indian personalities of the 2019. The list is prepared by analysing data from October, 2018 to October,2019.

Last year former adult star Sunny Leone was in the top of the list and this year Sunny has slipped toi second position. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is in the first position.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra reached the top of the list with a monthly search volume of more than 4.2 million. Sunny Leone has amassed 3 million monthly search volume. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is in the third of the list with a monthly search volume of 2 million. Deepika padukone who grabbed a monthly search volume of 1.8 million is fourth in the list.