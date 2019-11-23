Three maoists killed in encounter with security forces

Three Maoists were killed in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, officials said.Two terrorists were killed in a gun-battle with a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) in the evening, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj said.

The encounter took place in the forest near Minpa village under Burkapal police station limits when a patrolling team was undertaking a cordoning off exercise, said Mr Sundarraj.

“The bodies of two ultras clad in ”uniform” were retrieved from the spot at the encounter ended. We have also found five weapons. Further details are awaited as the search operation is still underway,” he informed.

Earlier in the day, a Maoist was killed in an encounter near Muler village falling in Fulbagdi police station limits, some 500 kilometres from Raipur, a senior official said.