DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

‘Traffic Fines Settlement’ scheme launched: You will get 75% discount: Know more

Nov 23, 2019, 01:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Dubai police has officially launched the third phase of ‘Traffic Fines Settlement’scheme.

As per this scheme, the drivers who had not committed any traffic violation since February will get a 75% discount on their accumulated traffic fines.

The scheme was launched by the Dubai police on February 7 this year. As per the scheme the drivers who had not committed any traffic violation for three months will get 25% discount. No violations for six months will entitle a driver to a 50% discount on their fines.

For not committing any violation for six months will lead to a deduction of 75% and for one year will lead to a 100% discount.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close