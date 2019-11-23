Two teens arrested for gang raping and extorting money from a minor girl

The Mumbai police on Friday has arrested two tee aged boys for gang raping a minor girl for several times and extorting money from her .

As per the police the victim was lured to an isolated spot by one of the boys, who had befriended her, and filmed in a compromising position. He and his friend then raped the girl threatening to upload the clip on social media if she resisted. They later used the video to demand money from her.

The victim later informed her parents about the incident. And the parents lodged a complaint with the police.

On parents’ complaint, the Charkop police arrested the 17-year-old boys for gang rape, kidnapping, extortion and causing hurt among other charges of the Indian Penal code. They were also booked under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The victim told police that the two had assaulted her sexually and physically on several occasions and extorted Rs 2,750 in cash and a mobile phone worth Rs 8,000.