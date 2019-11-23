UAE Police issues warning for jaywalkers

Dubai Police have warned pedestrians to always abide by the traffic law, preventing them from crossing roads in undesignated areas for their safety and to avoid being fined.

The warning and the fine for the offence has been announced by the Dubai police on their official Twitter account.

The fine for crossing roads from undesignated areas is Dh400. Pedestrians not complying with traffic lights while crossing roads also attracts a fine of Dh400.

Through their social media sites, authorities have advised pedestrians not to cross the roads from undesignated places as it often leads to run-over accidents that cause deaths and severe injuries.

The warning is part of the police’s intensified inspection and awareness campaign targeting jaywalkers.