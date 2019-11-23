Vaani Kapoor dances with Priyanka Chopra on ‘Ghungroo’ : Watch Video

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vaani Kapoor, partying together under one roof. The party was hosted by B’town’s popular publicist Rohini Iyer on her birthday in Mumbai which was attended by Katrina Kaif, Ekta Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Dian Penty, Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao among others.

There are a lot of pictures and videos doing rounds on the internet in which they all can be seen sharing smiles with each other. In a video shared by Vaani Kapoor in her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra and Vaani can be seen dancing together with matching steps on Ghungroo song from War. Vaani who starred in the film opposite Hrithik Roshan sure taught PeeCee the steps to the song really well.