Vijender Singh claims 12th successive professional win

In boxing, India’s top boxer Vijender Singh continued his victory trail in the professional boxing. Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh defeated Ghana’s former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu to claim his 12th successive win. By this victory his four-year unbeaten streak in the professional circuit remained intact.

Vijender Singh who holds the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight belts, prevailed in a unanimous verdict in an eight-round contest against the 42-year-old Adamu.

Vijender, who is promoted by Hall of Famer Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions in the USA and IOS Boxing in India, is hoping to fight for a world title next year.