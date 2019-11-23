DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

Vijender Singh claims 12th successive professional win

Nov 23, 2019, 02:40 pm IST
In boxing, India’s top boxer  Vijender Singh continued his victory trail in the professional boxing. Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh  defeated  Ghana’s former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu to claim his 12th successive win. By this victory  his four-year unbeaten streak in the professional circuit remained intact.

Vijender Singh who holds the  WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight belts, prevailed in a unanimous verdict in an eight-round contest against the 42-year-old Adamu.

Vijender, who is promoted by Hall of Famer Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions in the USA and IOS Boxing in India, is hoping to fight for a world title next year.

