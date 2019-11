Women participation for BSF recruitment had proved they will not step aside when it comes to guard the borders of India.

More than 500 women participated for physical and ground tests conducted in Jammu for the post of constable in BSF. The campaign in on from November 16 and there are 1350 vacancies in the region.

50,000 young men had applied for vacancies in BSF for 5000 posts.3500 men had completed there physical tests and awaiting now for written tests.