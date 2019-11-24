19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Metro station

A 19-year-old man has been apprehended by CISF personnel at a Delhi Metro station here for allegedly carrying Rs 50 lakh cash on behalf of a Gujarat-based transport operator, officials said on Sunday.

They said the incident occurred on Saturday evening at the Barakhamba station when Thakur Dilip reached with a bag to board a train to Chandni Chowk station.

Rs 50 lakh cash– in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100–was recovered from the bag of the man by CISF personnel and as the commuter could not explain reasons for carrying such huge cash, his employer was summoned.

His manager Jalpesh KB Patel (32) arrived at the station and saidhe is inthe business of transport commission and transfers cash on the instruction of his employer Dhruv Bhai Pol of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, a senior CISF officer said.The manager said this cash of Rs 50 lakh was being similarly sent to Chandni Chowk, he said.