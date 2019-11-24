24-year-old college student abducted,raped on moving vehicle

A 24-year-old college student was allegedly abducted and raped in a moving car by a 26-year-old man with the act also being filmed by his friends in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

New Mandi station house officer Sanjiv Kumar said the survivor, who is a BSc student, was heading to college from her house on Saturday morning when she was attacked on Bhopa Road by a car with Subodh and two of his friends in it.According to the complaint filed by the girl’s uncle, she was abducted in the car by the accused and force-fed intoxicant at gunpoint.

Subodh raped her in the moving car while the act was filmed by his friends, the complaint stated.A few hours later, the survivor was dropped outside her college and threatened of dire consequences if she reported about the incident, it stated.SHO Kumar said police registered a case against Subodh and his two friends, all of who are missing.