Car bomb blast kills 10 people

10 people including 2 children were killed and 25 others were injured in a car bomb blast in crisis ridden Syria. The car bomb blast took place in Tel Abyad in North Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said four civilians from the same family were among those killed by the explosion.

No militant organizations has claimed the responsibility of the blast. The defence ministry accused that Kurdish protests were behind the attack. Similar car blasts frequently hit crowded civilian areas in the mainly Arab populated towns near the border with Turkey, which are under the control of Turkish-backed forces.

Earlier in last week also a car bomb blast has took place in Tel Abyad. In the blast around 13 were killed. In another blast that took place on November 2 21 people were killed.

Syria is witnessing a worst civil war between government and various militant organizations from 2011. Millions has been displaced and thousands has been killed in the civil war.