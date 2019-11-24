Chris Gayle makes a ‘cry-baby’ face after umpire signals not out : Watch Video

During the 13th match of the ongoing second season of Mzansi Super League between Paarl Rocks and Jozi Stars in Paarl, Jozi Stars all-rounder Chris Gayle was seen pleading to the umpire after beating Paarl Rocks opening batsman Henry David.

It all happened on the sixth delivery of the first over when Gayle found David wanting in front of the stumps after he missed a flick. Opening the bowling for his team, Gayle had nearly tasted success in the first over but it wasn’t to be as the umpire ruled the decision in the batsman’s favour.

Gayle appealed in such a manner that even the umpire was seen laughing at the Universe Boss. The 40-year old cricketer made a baby-like face but even that didn’t work for him.

Chasing a 130-run target, Rocks sealed the chase in the 17th over. Batsman James Vince, who came in to bat at No. 5 in the sixth over, top-scored for the hosts with 43 (28) with the help of four fours and a six. In the only over that Gayle bowled, he gave away only five runs.