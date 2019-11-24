Former chief minister passes away

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kailash Joshi passed away on Sunday, sources in his family said. He was 90.”He breathed his last at the Bansal Hospital here,” his son and former state minister Deepak Joshi.

Kailash Joshi was unwell for a couple of years and was admitted to a private hospital last month after he complained of discomfort, a media report said.

In April, he was diagnosed with pulmonary complications and was also suffering from diabetes-related complications.

The former chief minister is survived by three sons and three daughters. His wife died a few months back, a source said.