“I shall always be in NCP; Sharad Pawar our leader”,says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that he remains in the NCP and “shall always remain in the NCP”.

The deputy chief minister took to Twitter to post the message and added that party supremo and his uncle Sharad Pawar is their leader.

The senior Pawar had earlier said that Ait Pawar’s decision to support the BJP in Maharashtra was his personal decision and that the NCP does not support or endorse his decision.

However, a tweet by BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had given rise to speculation that Sharad Pawar himself had okayed what would effectively be a coalition between the BJP and the NCP. In a congratulatory tweet to Fadnavis, Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted, “… Sharad Pawar like Nitish Kumar knew that BJP is more reliable then Congress. Shiv Sena was like RJD. Very difficult to work with party like SS or RJD full of lumpens.”