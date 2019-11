Kartik Aryan celebrates birthday with ‘beauties of Bollywood’:See pics

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday. The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor celebrated his birthday in the company of his co-stars and other celebrities of Bollywood. Young Bollywood actresses Ananya Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Jhanvi Kapoor joined Kartik’s birthday bash.

Kartik was seen at party with his parents. He shared a series of pictures on his Instagram.

Kartik was seen posing for pictures in a white sweatshirt and dark pants with Kiara Advani, Kriti and others. Jhanvi Kapoor and Lakshya arrived together for the party.

Kartik’s ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ co-stars Ananya and Bhumi Pednekar wore their most glamorous outfits. Ananya was seen in a lacy black dress while Bhumi wore a bold pant suit.

Kriti Sanon was seen in a black dress with a pink satin scarf tied at the waist. She arrived for the party with her sister Nupur Sanon.