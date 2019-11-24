DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Maharashtra government formation: Supreme Court announced its decision on NCP-Congress-Sena’s plea

Nov 24, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
The supreme Court of India has announced its decision on the pleas submitted by Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP challenging the government formation by BJP in Maharashtra on Saturday. The apex court after hearing the arguments of all parties announced that the court will pass appropriate orders on Monday. The court will hear the case on Monday 10.30 am.

A bench consisting of Justice N.V.Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna has heard the arguments. The court has asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce all relevant documents. It includes Governor’s letter inviting BJP to form government and letter of support of MLAs.

The supreme Court has also issued notice to Maharashtra government, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar.

