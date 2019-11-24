Maharashtra government formation: Supreme Court announced its decision on NCP-Congress-Sena’s plea

The supreme Court of India has announced its decision on the pleas submitted by Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP challenging the government formation by BJP in Maharashtra on Saturday. The apex court after hearing the arguments of all parties announced that the court will pass appropriate orders on Monday. The court will hear the case on Monday 10.30 am.

Supreme Court says, appropriate orders to be passed tomorrow. https://t.co/TWAdJVI4NI — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

A bench consisting of Justice N.V.Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna has heard the arguments. The court has asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce all relevant documents. It includes Governor’s letter inviting BJP to form government and letter of support of MLAs.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for NCP-Congress, on Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena's plea: How can it be possible that who took oath yesterday claiming majority, is today shying away from floor test? #Maharashtra https://t.co/f23xTCqhOw — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

The supreme Court has also issued notice to Maharashtra government, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar.

Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for #Maharashtra BJP on Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena's plea: There is no need for court to pass order today. There was no illegality in Governor decision. Court should not pass order to fix date of floor test. The three parties here have no fundamental rights. https://t.co/nyy6Tgsgd1 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019