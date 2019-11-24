Maharashtra Twist: DMK leader Stalin calls “ death knell for democracy”

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M.K.Stalin has come criticizing the government formation by BJP in Maharashtra. He termed it as the ‘death knell for democracy’.

“What does one compare the unpleasant and despicable political situation in Maharashtra to? Legal principles and political morality today stand defeated in the hands of opportunist politics,” Stalin tweeted.

Calling the the development a murder of democracy would not be sufficient. By these actions the constitutional principles had been thrown to the bin said the Tamil leader.

“Those who have attained power by misusing the offices of the President and Governor and by indirect threats of agencies have effectively sounded the death knell for democracy,” Stalin added.

But the ruling AIADMK has supported the move of BJP. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami greeted the new government of Maharashtra. AIADMK coordinator O.Panneerselvam greeted Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to work for the sustainable growth of Maharashtra.