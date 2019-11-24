Mobile network in UAE changes network name

The telecom service provider in UAE Etisalat has changed its network name again. The network name is changed in to ‘HSTRY UAE ETISALAT’. The name has been to changed to coincide with the documentary series that will be screened nightly across the UAE from Sunday.

The docu-series named ‘History of the Emirates’ unveils the nation’s 125,000 years of history. The docu-series is produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi.

The five-part History of the Emirates documentary series will be screened nightly across the UAE from Nov 24. Produced by @ImageNationAD, the series unveils 125,000 years of history and uses ground-breaking technology to tell the story of the UAE and its people.@HOTEseries pic.twitter.com/zVXP3j8tH2 — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) November 22, 2019

The docu-series has five parts. The five parts will be centered around the themes of society, trade, beliefs, innovation and unity.Using latest archeology and ground-breaking technology the series will explore the foundations of the UAE.