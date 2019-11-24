DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Mobile network in UAE changes network name

Nov 24, 2019, 10:56 am IST
Less than a minute

The telecom service provider in UAE Etisalat has changed its network name again. The network name is changed in to ‘HSTRY UAE ETISALAT’. The name has been to changed to coincide with the documentary series that will be screened nightly across the UAE from Sunday.

The docu-series named ‘History of the Emirates’ unveils the nation’s 125,000 years of history. The docu-series is produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi.

The docu-series has five parts. The five parts will be centered around the themes of society, trade, beliefs, innovation and unity.Using latest archeology and ground-breaking technology the series will explore the foundations of the UAE.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close