‘Modi’s Resort’: Swami Sandeepananda Giri trolls BJP for forming government in Maharashtra: See trolls

Swami Sandeepananda Giri who is supposed to be an ardent critic of BJP and RSS. He is considered to be a left sympathizer. He always express his opinion on various social issues on social media. He even did not hesitate to share trolls on various social media issues.

Now Swami Sandeepananda Giri has come with a series of social media posts criticizing and trolling the formation of government in Maharashtra. Swami Sandeepananda Giri on his Facebook page has shared many posts criticizing and trolling the BJP-NCP alliance that formed government in Maharashtra.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri in a series of posts has trolled both BJP and Congress . In a post he asks to write down the names of shops which are open 24 hours. He has also shared a photo of a resort named ‘Modi’s resort’.

See Swami Sandeepananda Giri’s Facebook posts: