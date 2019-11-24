“Never had desire to enter politics”,says PM Modi

“I never had the desire to enter politics, but now that I am a part of it I give my best on how to work for the people,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. Interacting with a group of National Cadet Corps cadets during his “Mann ki Baat” radio programme, Modi also said that as an NCC cadet in his school days, he never got punished.Modi admitted that “due to Google”, his reading habits have suffered as there is a shortcut available to find references.

When one of the cadets asked him “had you not been a politician, what would you have been,” Modi described it as a “difficult question”.”Now this is a very difficult question because every child goes through multiple phases in life. Sometimes one wants to become this, sometimes one wants to become that, but it is true that I never had the desire to enter politics, nor I ever thought about it,” he said.

He said but now that he is a politician, “I keep thinking how I can work for the welfare of the country.”

The thought that had he not joined politics, what would he be doing never crosses his mind, Modi said.

“Now, wherever I am, I should live life to the fullest and I should wholeheartedly work for my country … I have now dedicated myself for this purpose only,” he said.