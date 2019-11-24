New labour contract rule announced in UAE

A new labour contract rule has been announced in UAE. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the new rule.

Under the new rule domestic helps aged over 60 can now get their labour contracts renewed under certain conditions. The conditions are they should be all charges need to be paid by the employer and all the entities concerned must approve the application.

The new rule is in response to the needs of employers and families who wish to keep their domestic helps who are above 60.

Domestic helps include servants, sailors, shepherds, horse keepers, falconers, workers, housekeepers, cooks, nannies, farmers, gardeners; and private trainers, nurses, private, teachers and drivers.