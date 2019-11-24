Odisha attracts more investors than Maharashtra in H1 FY20

For the first time Odisha overtook Maharashtra as the most attractive destination for investments during H1 or the April-September period of FY20.

Sidelining the aggregate virgin investments of all states Odisha worked out 18 percent of with Maharashtra coming second with 16 percent.

In FY19, Maharashtra had aced other states, grabbing 21 per cent share of the new investments. By contrast, Odisha which had a mere four per cent share last fiscal, drastically improved its tally to 18 per cent in the April-September period of this financial year, data from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed. Gujarat was another major gainer, scaling up its share in total new investments from two per cent to nine per cent in the period under review.