Pink Ball Test : India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs

India crushed Bangladesh by innings and 46 runs to prove no matter what color the ball is, they rule Test cricket at home. Once again, it was the ferocious pack of fast bowlers who wreaked havoc to reduce the visitors for a paltry 195 for 9 at another full house at Eden Gardens, Sunday.

Under Virat Kohli, it was India’s 7th successive Test victory since winning the Test against West Indies in Antigua this August. It was only under MS Dhoni’s leadership in 2013 (February-November) that India last had a 6-Test winning streak (four vs Australia and two vs West Indies).

It was also India’s record-extending 12th home series win. They had already surpassed Australia for 10 successive wins after whitewashing South Africa 3-0 to taste their 11th consecutive Test victory on home soil.