PM Modi thanks People of India for Maturity and patience displayed after Ayodhya verdict

PM Modi thanking the people of India for the patience and maturity displayed after the Ayodhya verdict said this proves that there is nothing more than national interest for the Indians.He was addressing the nation through his monthly aired ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio program.

PM Modi said that the historic verdict is a milestone passing which the country moves ahead on a new path.”The resolve … full of new hopes and aspirations. It is my hope and wish that New India imbibes this feeling and forges ahead in a spirit of peace, unity and goodwill,” he said.