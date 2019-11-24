“PM Modi’s chest probably measures 65 inches, not 56”,says Rajnath Singh

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand Singh said that people say PM’s chest measures 56-inch but I say that there must have been a mistake in measurement.”The PM’s chest probably measures 65 inches instead of 56 inches,” added Singh.

The Defence Minister also lauded the NDA government at the Centre for abrogating Article 370 and 35 A without delay after the NDA got a majority in the Parliament.”When we got a majority in Parliament, without any delay, we abrogated Article370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Now there will not be two Constitutions in India,” ANI quoted him as saying.

There will be no separateflag for Jammu and Kashmir; he said adding that there will be only one Prime Minister in this country.

As the crowd started shouting slogans of Jai Shri Ram, the Defence Minister said that a grand Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya adding that now that the decks have been cleared for its construction no power in the world can stop it.

Seeking to portray his party with strong anti-corruption credentials, the Defence Minister claimed that no one can accuse the Jharkhand government or the Central government of corruption.

The Defence Minister claimed that allegations regarding the purchase of Rafale aircraft have been punctured after the Supreme Court verdict.

Praising the Rafale fighter jet, the Defence Minister said that now there will be no need to enter Pakistan for killing the terrorist.