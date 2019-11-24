Remarks on Ambedkar: Dalits stage protest, seeks arrest of Yog guru Ramdev

A group of Dalits has staged a protest against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and sought the arrest of the seer. The Dalit community people has come forward against Baba Ramdev over his alleged derogatory remarks on Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The activists of Dr. Ambedkar Mission in Ghaziabad has burnt an effigy of Ramdev. The activists also submitted a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind to the district magistrate and demanded Ramdev’s arrest. The protestors were lead by Ashok Sant, the national president of the Mission.

Ramdev says anti caste, anti patriarchy, working class liberators Periyar, Ambedkar, Lenin are "intellectual terrorists". Why? Because their social & political movements threaten caste, class, patriarchal oppression, exploitation! — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) November 18, 2019

Baba Ramdev had allegedly termed followers of Ambedkar as ‘intellectual terrorists’ in a TV programme on a few days ago.

Earlier many Dalit groups and activists have called for a boycott of Patanjali products. Twitter users have earlier protested against comment with the hashtag campaign against the Yoga guru.