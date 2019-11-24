RSP general secretary Kshiti Goswami passed away

The general secretary of Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) Kshiti Goswami has passed away. The veteran communist leader passed away on early morning today at a hospital in Chennai .

He died due to old-age related illness. Apart from old-age illness, he was also suffering from lung infection for which he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

Goswamy was aged 77 and he is survived by his wife and daughter.

Goswamy became the national general secretary of RSp on 2018. He was the state secretary of RSP in West Bengal since 2012. Goswamy started his political career through students organization and he later became actively engaged in politics through peasants organization.

He was the former PWD minister in left front government in West Bengal for more than two decades since the late 80s to 2011.