School calendar for next 3 years published in UAE: See the calendar

The Ministerial Council for Development has announced the academic calendar for both public and private sector schools in UAE for next three years. The calendar has been approved after conducting a detailed and comprehensive study of the requirements of teaching and education process.
The 2019-2020 calendar apply to private schools with foreign curriculums as well as public and private schools that follow curriculum of Ministry of Education.
???? ??? ??????? ??????? ????? ??????? ?????? 2020/2019 ?????? ??????? ????? "????????" ???????? ?????? ??????? ?????? ????? ??????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/HwFUh0UFEP
— ????? ??????? (@MOEducationUAE) June 28, 2019
School calendar for the academic year 2019-2020:
This calendar is for both private and public schools that follow curriculum of the Ministry of Education.
School calendar for the academic year 2020-2021:
This calendar is for both private and public schools that follow curriculum of the Ministry of Education.
School calendar for the academic year 2019-2020:
For private schools with foreign curriculum.
School calendar for the academic year 2020-2021:
This calendar is for both private and public schools that follow curriculum of the Ministry of Education.
Post Your Comments