Shashi Tharoor describes ‘Maharashtra twist’ in ‘one word’

Former UN diplomat and Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has come with a single word for describing the political twist occured in Maharashtra.

Tharoor on Saturday retweeted one of his old tweets to describe the political development in Maharashtra and those involved in the action.

“Word of the day! Definition of *snollygoster* US dialect: a shrewd, unprincipled politician First Known Use: 1845 Most recent use: 26/7/17,” Shashi Tharoor had tweeted on July 27, 2017. On Saturday, he issued a “correction”, saying “Most recent use: 23 November 2019, Mumbai.”

Correction: Most recent use: 23 November 2019, Mumbai https://t.co/W6KKVro1Ra — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 23, 2019

Tharoor’s tweet in 2017 had come after Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal(United) chief, severed ties from the Grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress to go back to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) camp.

The BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister for a second term with the help of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew, Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar has become the deputy chief minister.